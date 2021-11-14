Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 14,090 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 978,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,090 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.43% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $193,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,101,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,431,617,000 after acquiring an additional 242,485 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,527,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,688,274,000 after purchasing an additional 67,973 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,474,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $883,653,000 after purchasing an additional 109,805 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,065,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,783,000 after purchasing an additional 308,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,407,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $476,583,000 after purchasing an additional 146,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TROW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.27.

In other news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $216.98 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.00 and a 12-month high of $224.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.02 and a 200-day moving average of $203.26.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.