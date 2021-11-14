Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 26,754 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,754 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.33% of AON worth $175,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in AON by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AON by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in AON by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in AON by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in AON by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $300.34 on Friday. Aon plc has a one year low of $197.86 and a one year high of $326.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $299.02 and its 200 day moving average is $269.58. The company has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.78%.

Several research analysts have commented on AON shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.43.

In related news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

