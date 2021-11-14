Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 1,454 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.66% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $210,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,690,041,000 after acquiring an additional 143,231 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,446,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,004,291,000 after buying an additional 16,485 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 524,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $726,749,000 after buying an additional 56,125 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $610,815,000 after buying an additional 14,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $528,963,000 after buying an additional 52,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

MTD stock opened at $1,533.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,479.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,427.99. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,033.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,626.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.28 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current year.

MTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,396.60.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,546.57, for a total transaction of $12,372,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 3,627 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.74, for a total value of $5,573,755.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,227 shares of company stock valued at $31,149,691. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.