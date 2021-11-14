Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Reaches Market Cap of $65.33 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $21.03 or 0.00031944 BTC on popular exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market cap of $65.33 million and approximately $13.42 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00071142 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00073486 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00095381 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,847.75 or 1.00025334 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,679.93 or 0.07109004 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,106,466 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

