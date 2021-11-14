Park National Corp OH Decreases Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Park National Corp OH decreased its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,786 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 19,515.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.35.

NYSE:CI opened at $217.73 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.88 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

