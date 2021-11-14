Park National Corp OH Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Park National Corp OH lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 78.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.80.

NYSE ITW opened at $238.59 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.89 and a 1 year high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.91.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 56.74%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

