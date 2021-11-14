Park National Corp OH Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Park National Corp OH lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 750,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,110,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at $521,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 51.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,778,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,304,000 after buying an additional 174,503 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 12.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

DUK opened at $99.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.27. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.56 and a twelve month high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

