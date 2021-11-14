Park National Corp OH Sells 1,668 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Park National Corp OH reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,022 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 price target (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist increased their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.14.

MDT stock opened at $119.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.73 and its 200-day moving average is $126.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $160.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $108.60 and a twelve month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 88.11%.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,536,451.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,911,046.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,922 shares of company stock worth $18,380,380 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

