Park National Corp OH Sells 1,806 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Park National Corp OH reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 76.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth $42,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Novartis stock opened at $82.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $184.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.69 and its 200 day moving average is $88.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $81.01 and a 52-week high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. Novartis’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

