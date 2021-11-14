Park National Corp OH Sells 2,175 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Park National Corp OH reduced its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 13,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 19,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $114.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.43. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $115.14.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

