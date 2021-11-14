Park National Corp OH Takes Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 18.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $717,193.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at $8,631,085.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,540,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,873 shares of company stock valued at $16,329,426. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABC opened at $125.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $94.89 and a 1-year high of $129.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.43 and a 200-day moving average of $119.87. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.49.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 23.82%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.