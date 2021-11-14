PARSIQ Price Hits $0.74 (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $98.24 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001117 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.85 or 0.00410335 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000155 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000079 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $685.67 or 0.01038792 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 133,293,483 coins. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

