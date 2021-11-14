Particl Market Capitalization Tops $24.78 Million (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Particl has a total market capitalization of $24.78 million and $3,361.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.12 or 0.00003296 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Particl has traded 11% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00012304 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00005633 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00005913 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.23 or 0.00420096 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Particl Profile

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,714,080 coins and its circulating supply is 11,689,676 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Particl is particl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

