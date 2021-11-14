Patron (PAT) Price Reaches $0.0059 on Top Exchanges

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 14th. Over the last week, Patron has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Patron coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Patron has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $4,871.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00051728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.73 or 0.00219962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00085954 BTC.

Patron Coin Profile

PAT is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

