PAX Gold Price Reaches $1,871.08 (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One PAX Gold coin can currently be purchased for $1,871.08 or 0.02849107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAX Gold has a market cap of $324.86 million and $14.37 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PAX Gold has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00051755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.03 or 0.00217794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00010795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00085573 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PAX Gold Coin Profile

PAX Gold (PAXG) is a coin. It was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 173,620 coins. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

