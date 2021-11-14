PCHAIN Hits Market Capitalization of $37.27 Million (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. PCHAIN has a total market cap of $37.27 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PCHAIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PCHAIN has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PCHAIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00051554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.38 or 0.00221726 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00086810 BTC.

PCHAIN Coin Profile

PCHAIN (PI) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.