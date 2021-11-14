PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $228.05 Million

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a market capitalization of $228.05 million and approximately $946,669.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00051449 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.38 or 0.00220391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00010822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00086098 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 1,410,178,394 coins and its circulating supply is 1,055,479,404 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

