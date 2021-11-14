PEAKDEFI Reaches Market Capitalization of $228.05 Million (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. PEAKDEFI has a total market capitalization of $228.05 million and approximately $946,669.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00051449 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.38 or 0.00220391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00010822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00086098 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAKDEFI is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 1,410,178,394 coins and its circulating supply is 1,055,479,404 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

