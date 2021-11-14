Peanut Trading 29.5% Higher Over Last Week (NUX)

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Peanut coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000628 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peanut has a market capitalization of $3.79 million and $262,033.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Peanut has traded 29.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00051289 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.51 or 0.00220665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00010827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00086093 BTC.

Peanut Profile

Peanut is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Buying and Selling Peanut

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peanut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peanut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

