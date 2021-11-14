PECULIUM (PCL) 1-Day Volume Tops $962,733.00

PECULIUM (CURRENCY:PCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. One PECULIUM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PECULIUM has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. PECULIUM has a total market cap of $10.92 million and approximately $962,733.00 worth of PECULIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PECULIUM

PECULIUM (PCL) is a coin. PECULIUM’s total supply is 2,205,023,208 coins and its circulating supply is 2,131,679,812 coins. The official website for PECULIUM is peculium.io . PECULIUM’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here . PECULIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@Peculium . The Reddit community for PECULIUM is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Peculim is a savings platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain, Automated Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AML-AI) to forecast the cryptocurrency market movements and provide products with varying degrees of autonomy over the cryptocurrencies management. The platform will feature risk management algorithms and smart contracts. “

PECULIUM Coin Trading

