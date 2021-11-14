Peercoin (PPC) One Day Volume Hits $117,926.00

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Over the last week, Peercoin has traded 49.6% higher against the dollar. Peercoin has a total market cap of $36.85 million and $117,926.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.35 or 0.00002103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded down 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000137 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About Peercoin

Peercoin (PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,236,201 coins. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Peercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

