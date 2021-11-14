PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,315 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 34.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 57.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

NYSE PFSI opened at $65.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.04. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.93 and a 52 week high of $70.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.19.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.49. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The business had revenue of $786.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.48%.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $1,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

