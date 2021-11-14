Penobscot Wealth Management Sells 6,417 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Penobscot Wealth Management lessened its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,417 shares during the period. ViacomCBS comprises about 1.1% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 278.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 70,157 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 146,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 37,502 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,475,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,282,000 after purchasing an additional 37,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VIAC opened at $35.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.64 and a 200 day moving average of $40.31. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.38 and a 12 month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. ViacomCBS’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VIAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.52.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

