Peony (PNY) Price Hits $0.55 on Exchanges

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Peony has a total market capitalization of $29.45 million and approximately $114,522.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Peony has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One Peony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000843 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00037644 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000037 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 53,708,012 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.