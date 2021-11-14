PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 4.1% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $28,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,742,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,890,489,000 after purchasing an additional 842,482 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,115,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,610,985,000 after acquiring an additional 500,329 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,126,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,932,000 after acquiring an additional 346,517 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,533,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,289,000 after acquiring an additional 605,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $162.65 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $166.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $224.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Guggenheim upped their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

