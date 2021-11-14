Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will report earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Perficient’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $0.95. Perficient reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Perficient.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Perficient had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PRFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Perficient by 227.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Perficient by 890.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Perficient during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Perficient by 924.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Perficient by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 892 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRFT stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,142. Perficient has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $153.28. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.86, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.32.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perficient (PRFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.