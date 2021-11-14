Permission Coin (ASK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $227,559.00

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Permission Coin has a market cap of $29.51 million and approximately $227,559.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Permission Coin has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One Permission Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Permission Coin alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00071142 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00073486 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00095381 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,847.75 or 1.00025334 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,679.93 or 0.07109004 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Permission Coin

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,668,563,567 coins. The official website for Permission Coin is permission.io . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Permission Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Permission Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Permission Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Permission Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Permission Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.