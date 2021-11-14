Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Lifted by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after buying an additional 55,612 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 11.6% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after buying an additional 52,362 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after purchasing an additional 88,276 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE opened at $49.73 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.21 and a 200-day moving average of $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $278.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

