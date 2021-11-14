Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 66.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 514,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,034,237 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $20,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $49.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.64. The company has a market cap of $278.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

