Phala.Network (PHA) 1-Day Volume Hits $168.67 Million

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 52% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Phala.Network has a market capitalization of $96.00 million and approximately $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phala.Network coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Phala.Network has traded 29.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phala.Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00051755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.03 or 0.00217794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00010795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00085573 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Phala.Network Coin Profile

Phala.Network (PHA) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork . The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala.Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala.Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phala.Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phala.Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phala.Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.