Phala Network Trading Down 7.6% This Week (PHA)

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 14th. In the last week, Phala Network has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. Phala Network has a total market cap of $196.28 million and approximately $14.76 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phala Network coin can now be bought for $0.72 or 0.00001120 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00051632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $142.05 or 0.00220464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010852 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00085905 BTC.

About Phala Network

Phala Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

