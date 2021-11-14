Phantasma (SOUL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.98 Million

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded 50.1% higher against the US dollar. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for about $2.15 or 0.00003272 BTC on major exchanges. Phantasma has a total market cap of $221.45 million and approximately $5.98 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,173.90 or 0.99212086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00050179 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004525 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00037129 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.28 or 0.00591062 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000137 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001503 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 103,033,489 coins. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

