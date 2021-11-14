Phantomx Achieves Market Capitalization of $513,737.53 (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. In the last week, Phantomx has traded 1,190% higher against the dollar. Phantomx has a total market capitalization of $513,737.53 and $10.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantomx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phantomx alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.62 or 0.00350023 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00012201 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00008636 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005295 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00008528 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Phantomx Coin Profile

Phantomx (CRYPTO:PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Phantomx

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantomx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantomx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.