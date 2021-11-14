Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $175.00 Million

Analysts expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to post $175.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Photronics’ earnings. Photronics posted sales of $149.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year sales of $657.50 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $705.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. Photronics had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

PLAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

In other news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $65,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $82,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,506 shares of company stock worth $1,023,171. 3.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Photronics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,385,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,935,000 after acquiring an additional 123,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Photronics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,249,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,717,000 after acquiring an additional 59,903 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Photronics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,683,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Photronics by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,367,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,064,000 after acquiring an additional 254,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Photronics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,225,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLAB opened at $14.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $873.22 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.88. Photronics has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

