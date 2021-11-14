Pigeoncoin (PGN) Hits One Day Volume of $27,002.00

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $27,002.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00004819 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00012679 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 57.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000392 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000073 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.