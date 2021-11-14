Pinkcoin Price Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $3.41 million and $3,014.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.64 or 0.00350892 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011778 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00008966 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00005417 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00008492 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000046 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 457,637,149 coins and its circulating supply is 432,376,713 coins. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.