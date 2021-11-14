Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 114,450.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,734 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 723,886.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,808,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807,642 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,805,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 941,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,184,000 after buying an additional 475,526 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,620,000 after buying an additional 321,287 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,045,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,198,000 after buying an additional 274,121 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PNW opened at $66.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.22. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $91.40.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 65.61%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

