Piper Sandler Comments on Toast, Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TOST)

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Toast in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.56) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.06). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Toast’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Toast in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Toast in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.11.

Toast stock opened at $48.13 on Friday. Toast has a 12 month low of $46.40 and a 12 month high of $69.93.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology acquired 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

