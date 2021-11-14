Pirate Chain (ARRR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $342.80 Million

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $342.80 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for $1.82 or 0.00002849 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 188,178,890 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

