Pivot Token (PVT) Price Tops $0.0005

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 66.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Over the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 49% higher against the dollar. Pivot Token has a total market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $9.10 million worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pivot Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00051801 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.14 or 0.00218959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00010774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00085673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token is a coin. It launched on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

