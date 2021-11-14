Playkey (PKT) Price Tops $0.0275 on Top Exchanges

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 14th. In the last seven days, Playkey has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar. One Playkey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Playkey has a total market cap of $479,593.75 and approximately $176,480.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00051722 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.40 or 0.00217698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00010808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00086105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey (CRYPTO:PKT) is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

