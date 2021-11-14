Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Plexus worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Plexus by 5.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Plexus by 3.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in Plexus by 1.2% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 19,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Plexus by 1.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Plexus by 1.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Plexus stock opened at $92.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.44. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $72.46 and a 12-month high of $101.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.05). Plexus had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $843.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $85.73 target price on shares of Plexus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Fox-Davies Capital upgraded shares of Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $50,049.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $191,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,535 shares of company stock worth $969,549 over the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

