PlotX (PLOT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $231,235.00

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One PlotX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0525 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlotX has a total market capitalization of $3.48 million and $231,235.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PlotX has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00051770 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.54 or 0.00218119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00010804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00086113 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About PlotX

PlotX is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlotX is plotx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlotX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlotX using one of the exchanges listed above.

