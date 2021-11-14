pNetwork (PNT) Price Reaches $1.05

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. During the last seven days, pNetwork has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. pNetwork has a market cap of $41.65 million and approximately $5.23 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pNetwork coin can currently be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00001621 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00052257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.00 or 0.00219694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00010970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00086995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

pNetwork Coin Profile

PNT is a coin. It launched on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 81,887,980 coins and its circulating supply is 39,755,573 coins. pNetwork’s official website is p.network . The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling pNetwork

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

