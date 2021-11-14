Polkadex (PDEX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.62 Million

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 14th. Polkadex has a total market cap of $65.71 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polkadex has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One Polkadex coin can now be bought for $20.71 or 0.00032475 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00070774 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.46 or 0.00074422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.64 or 0.00096653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,103.79 or 1.00514819 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,501.18 or 0.07057849 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,172,895 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadex using one of the exchanges listed above.

