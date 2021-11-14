PolkaWar (PWAR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.02 Million

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded up 35.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One PolkaWar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00001217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaWar has a total market capitalization of $13.72 million and $4.02 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PolkaWar has traded 52.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00071274 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00073280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.99 or 0.00095424 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,213.39 or 1.00312894 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,652.01 or 0.07047765 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About PolkaWar

PolkaWar’s total supply is 88,326,872 coins and its circulating supply is 17,076,872 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolkaWar using one of the exchanges listed above.

