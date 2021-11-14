Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $102,053.00

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Over the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded down 25.2% against the dollar. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and $102,053.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can currently be bought for $91.61 or 0.00142181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polyient Games Governance Token Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/polyient-games

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Trading

