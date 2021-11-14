PolySwarm Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $22,681.00 (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. PolySwarm has a market cap of $17.04 million and $22,681.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One PolySwarm coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00051770 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.54 or 0.00218119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00010804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00086113 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

PolySwarm (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

