Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Trading 10.1% Higher This Week

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Over the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $40.90 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $14.30 or 0.00021727 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00071032 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00073687 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.99 or 0.00095680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,094.51 or 1.00399057 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,677.36 or 0.07105019 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance launched on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,859,359 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

