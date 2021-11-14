PotCoin (POT) Achieves Market Cap of $4.15 Million

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.15 million and approximately $608.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66,006.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,689.81 or 0.07105034 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.68 or 0.00420688 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $683.92 or 0.01036135 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.68 or 0.00085872 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.14 or 0.00418344 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.67 or 0.00272204 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.92 or 0.00252882 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004482 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,011,572 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.